



Baltimore County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

They said the man, Edward Scheminant, is driving a 2016 white Chevrolet Colorado truck with a MD tag 64V240.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red and black flannel shirt and jeans.

He was last seen at Cromwell Bridge Rd./I-695 at 1 a.m. and may be headed to the Wilkens area.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook