



Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash reported Wednesday morning in Allegany County.

Shortly after 7:50 a.m., the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack was notified that a Chevrolet Tahoe was found down an embankment on eastbound I-68 just before Mountain Road in Cumberland, Md.

A witness told troopers a vehicle was about 50 yards off the road.

The driver, Avery Smother, 31, of Lexington, Kentucky, was found at the crash site. He was declared dead on the scene.

According to investigation, Smothers had possibly been ejected from the vehicle, which traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and rolled multiple times. The vehicle was not seen from the road, police said.

Smothers was reportedly missing on March 3. Family told investigators that Smothers left Kentucky and was driving to visit relatives in Maryland when he disappeared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

