



A cold Wednesday all across the region. Our morning low was 19, and our high was only 32. Our normal high is 50!

Tomorrow will feature slightly milder air, and lack the strong breeze of today, making it less harsh.

We do expect a batch of light precipitation Friday, which will be a mix of wet snow and some rain locally, with a possible dusting to one inch on grassy surfaces during the day and early evening.

Maryland Weather: Chance Of Rain, Wet Snow Expected Friday

About one to two inches may fall across far western areas, from the west of Frederick as well. Warmer air is coming our way for the weekend! Bob Turk

