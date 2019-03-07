Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore restaurants, Business


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Abbey Burger Bistro signed a lease to take over the former Nickle Taphouse location in Mt. Washington, according to a report.

The space at 1604 Kelly Avenue has been vacant since October when the taphouse closed.

Abbey Burger Bistro has other locations in Federal Hill, Fells Point and Ocean City.

Read more on SouthBaltimore.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s