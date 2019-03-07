



Abbey Burger Bistro signed a lease to take over the former Nickle Taphouse location in Mt. Washington, according to a report.

The space at 1604 Kelly Avenue has been vacant since October when the taphouse closed.

Abbey Burger Bistro has other locations in Federal Hill, Fells Point and Ocean City.

