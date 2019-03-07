



A Baltimore man has been arrested in a child sex abuse investigation Wednesday.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to an address in Severn, Md., at around 3:17 a.m. Wednesday where a mother reported her young child was sexually assaulted by a man on March 5 at a home in Severn.

The man was identified as Christopher Richardson Sr., 49, from Baltimore.

Detectives executed numerous search warrants and collected evidence related to the crime. Richardson was arrested at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night without incident.

He is being charged with attempted first and second degree rape along with other associated crimes.

He is currently being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status.

