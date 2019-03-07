



Jonathan Thompson, 25, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty Thursday to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to his guilty plea, the victim was sitting in her vehicle at the intersection of Ednor and Lakeside Avenues in Baltimore. Thompson approached the vehicle and ordered the victim at gunpoint.

Thompson then got into the driver’s side of the vehicle and co-defendant Dominique Chase got into the passenger side of the car and Thompson drove away.

Several minutes later, the two switched seats and Chase continued driving away from the location.

The victim called 911, then spoke with Baltimore Police Department officers. BPD officers found the vehicle the next day. Chase surrendered to police, but Thompson ran away and hid a loaded firearm as he ran off.

Shortly after, officers found Thompson hiding behind a garbage can and arrested him. The officers also recovered the firearm Thompson had hidden.

Thompson and the government have agreed if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Thompson will be sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

His sentencing has been scheduled for April 25 at 2 p.m.

Dominique Chase, 23, of Baltimore, previously pleaded guilty to carjacking.

Chase faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison. Both are still being detained.

