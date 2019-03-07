



The suspect wanted for a 2014 murder in New Jersey who was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was arrested by Prince George’s County patrol officers at a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Lamont Stephenson was being sought for his alleged involvement in the murder of his fiancee and her dog in their Newark, New Jersey apartment, on October 17, 2014.

Stephenson was charged with homicide in New Jersey on November 3, 2014.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for him in the U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, Essex County, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Prince George’s County Police will give more information at a press conference at PGPD Headquarters at 5 p.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook