



More than three dozen people, including nearly a dozen gang members, have been arrested as part of a multi-state effort to reduce the amount of active fugitive warrants in Wicomico County.

“Operation Hide and Seek,” was conducted February 20 and led to 41 arrests, 11 of which had ties to organized gangs and 13 of whom had out-of-state connections, police said.

Among those arrested were:

(Pictures in listed order)

Xaundrea Mclean, 28, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment

Matthew Wekheiser, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with driving on a suspended license

Michael Schiller, 22, of Snow, Hill, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault

Wood Pierre, 39, of Seaford, Delaware. Charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment

Latissa Diggs, 45, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault and robbery

Nykeria Reaves, 19, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct

Gina Miller, 40, of Bishopville, Maryland. Charged with driving on a suspended license

Sinedra Purnell, 27, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with narcotics distribution and manufacturing opioids

Terius Green, 18, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with motor vehicle theft and concealing a dangerous weapon. Green is also a validated member of the LMF (Loyal Money Family) Bloods

Darryl Miles, 53, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Two juvenile males wanted on drug possession charges and a Delaware warrant for gang involvement with the Eight Trey Crips

As part of “Operation Hide and Seek,” the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit, along with allied law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, planned, coordinated and implemented a plan to locate and apprehend suspects who had open arrest warrants issued through the Salisbury Police Department.

