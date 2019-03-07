  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Crime, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Talkers, theft


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for a man who stole a cell phone and a scanner from a Glen Burnie pharmacy.

Police responded to a CVS in the 7400 block of Ritchie Highway for a theft.

The man (pictured below) came into the store and took an employee’s cell phone and a CVS scanner from the counter and fled.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Robinson at 410-222-6135.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s