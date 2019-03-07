Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for a man who stole a cell phone and a scanner from a Glen Burnie pharmacy.
Police responded to a CVS in the 7400 block of Ritchie Highway for a theft.
The man (pictured below) came into the store and took an employee’s cell phone and a CVS scanner from the counter and fled.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Robinson at 410-222-6135.
