



Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for a man who stole a cell phone and a scanner from a Glen Burnie pharmacy.

Police responded to a CVS in the 7400 block of Ritchie Highway for a theft.

The man (pictured below) came into the store and took an employee’s cell phone and a CVS scanner from the counter and fled.

#DigitalDetectives On Feb. 9, Ofcs. responded to CVS (7400 Ritchie Hwy) for a theft. The below pictured individual took an employee’s cell phone and CVS scanner from the counter and fled. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Robinson at 410-222-6135. pic.twitter.com/k0RqGhILFH — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 7, 2019

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Robinson at 410-222-6135.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook