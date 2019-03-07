  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) —  A search and seizure warrant led to an arrest and seizure of over $28,000 street value amount of drugs and $22,965 in cash.

The search warrant was executed on March 6, and resulted in the arrest of Michael Daniel Allaire, 46, from Glen Burnie, and the recovery of the following items:

  • 1/4 Kilo Crack Cocaine – 284 grams – approximate street value $28,332.00
  • Amphetamine / Dextro  Amphetamine – two 20 mg pills; ten 20 mg pills; five 30 mg pills – approximate total street value – $68.00
  • Methylphenidate Hydrochloride – 110 20 mg pills – approximate street value $440.00
  • U.S. currency $22,965.00
  • Digital Scale with white residue

Allaire is charged with the following:

  • CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc
  • CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana (5 Cts)
  • CDS:Poss Paraphernalia

