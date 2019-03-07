



March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month, and the local non-profit Arc Northern Chesapeake Region in Harford County wants to educated the public and encourage the community to empower those with differing abilities.

The non-profit is providing people with a developmental disability opportunities to thrive in their community.

“They can live in their own home, they can have their own jobs, they can have their own jobs, they can have their own relationships and friends, and the misconception is they can’t do those things, but in reality they are more like us than they are different,” said Shawn Kros, Arc CEO.

In Harford County, there are more than 11,000 people with a developmental disability- and 7.3 million nationwide.

The Arc is encouraging the community to celebrate them and recognize their talents and abilities.

“You can come and volunteer with us, you can come to a gala, and just get to know what we do and support people.

“No I have friends in the community, I have my own apartment, they help me with transportation and meals and different activities,” said Greg Butschky, supported by Arc.

The non-profit’s efforts are all to help those individuals who are seeking to live a more meaningful, independent life.

