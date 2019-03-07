  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Domestic violence, Fatal Shooting, India Taylor Webb, Local TV, Perry Hall, Talkers


PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the fatal shooting of Taylor India Webb.

Webb, 20, was found shot to death inside her vehicle in Perry Hall over a week ago.

20-Year-Old Woman Found Shot To Death In Perry Hall

Christopher James Engles of the unit block of Bellhurst Way in Perry Hall was charged with first-degree murder.

Christopher James Engles

He remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Engles is Webb’s ex.

Police said she arranged to meet with him a half a mile from his home.

Webb was charged with first-degree assault on two women Dec. 16. because she believed her boyfriend was cheating on her with one of them.

Charging documents said that Webb threw eggs, toilet paper and a pumpkin at a house. The women got into a fight and Webb swung a knife.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

