ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 65-year-old Maryland man was found dead in the water after apparently falling from a boat that was docked outside a resort in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email that the U.S. Coast Guard found the body of Bruce Alan Lohr of Owings Mills, Maryland, near the Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina early Thursday.

Linhardt says Lohr’s girlfriend told deputies he went to walk the dog and fell off the boat.

She said she was able to retrieve the dog from the water but couldn’t find Lohr.

Someone on a nearby boat heard her screaming and called 911.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play. An investigation continues.

