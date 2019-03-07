



Spring may be 12 days away, but it looks like Winter still wants to have its fun.

There’s a chance of rain, wintry mix and wet snow for parts of Maryland Friday afternoon.

Most of snow is expected north and west of Baltimore city, the rest of Central Maryland might see only rain or a wintry mix.

Western Maryland will see more snow.

If there’s any accumulation in the city, it’ll mostly be on the grass.

The wintry mix and snow is expected Friday afternoon.

Here’s a timeline of what’s coming:

A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m.

Rain likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rain and snow after 4 p.m.

Meteorologist Tim Williams said the system is expected to arrive in Central Maryland around rush hour and the snow is only expected to stick on the grass and it’s more of a “nuisance” because of its timing.

However, the major concern is overnight, whatever precipitation falls from the sky could freeze.

A coating to an inch is expected in Baltimore.

Download our weather app to have the latest information at your fingertips.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook