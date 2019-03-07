  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven puppies rescued from living outside in a rabbit cage during the polar vortex are ready to be adopted.

The puppies arrived in Maryland from their foster in North Carolina a few weeks ago and after being treated for malnutrition and parasites, they are ready to find their furever homes.

Credit: Saving Grace Animal Rescue

Saving Grace Animal Rescue have named the puppies after pastas — Penne, Linguine, Rigatoni, Ravioli, Macaroni, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Fettuccini, Tortellini, Ziti and Cannelloni.

The puppies are Australian Shepherd or spaniel mixes and ranged from four to nine pounds.

The rescue is accepting applications for the puppies.

Apply here: https://www.savinggraceanimalrescuemd.com/

