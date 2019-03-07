  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fentanyl, Hagerstown, Local TV, Maryland


HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted six people for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Citing a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown reports that law enforcement seized more than 2 kilograms of fentanyl during the investigation.

The release says that amount of fentanyl is enough to kill 1 million people, or 25 times the population of Hagerstown.

According to the indictment, the defendants conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Hagerstown area between September and December.

Four of the defendants, 49-year-old Lekeith Dion Mitchell, 38-year-old Gary Lee Washington, 33-year-old Joenna Marie Nicewarner and 36-year-old Lama Junior Jean-Pierre, were arrested Feb. 20.

Two other, 35-year-old Dustin Ray Stipes and 28-year-old Nyana Angelina Cheese, are still being sought.

The report didn’t include comments from the defendants.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s