



A man was stabbed at a bar in Harford County, according to police.

Investigators said officials were called to the Bushmill Tavern on Philadelphia Rd. around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A motive for the stabbing and the type of weapon used were unknown as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment.

The suspect fled the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook