ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — A man was stabbed at a bar in Harford County, according to police.
Investigators said officials were called to the Bushmill Tavern on Philadelphia Rd. around 2 a.m. Thursday.
A motive for the stabbing and the type of weapon used were unknown as of 5 a.m. Thursday.
The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment.
The suspect fled the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
