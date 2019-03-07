



An Upper Marlboro woman has been convicted of criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter and other related charges for taking the life of a man and injuring several others in a crash in October 2017.

Vernelle Robinson, 57, crashed her car into the Top of the Hill Restaurant in Upper Marlboro, killing Isiah Pugh and injuring several others.

After a three-day trial and five hours of deliberation, the Prince George’s County jury returned guilty verdicts on every count.

“I am pleased that the jury found Ms. Robinson responsible for causing this tragic incident,” State’s Attorney Braveboy said. “Because of the recklessness of Ms. Robinson, a man lost his life, and many others were traumatized and still suffering from injuries. I hope that this verdict brings justice for the family of Mr. Pugh and the other victims. This verdict sends a strong message to residents that if you are reckless on our roadways there will be consequences.”

Robinson’s sentencing will take place within 45 days.

