



So we had a story on the news this morning that simply stated the Cherry Blossoms will bloom and peak on April 7th. The Blossoms in D.C. always get the headline, and that scene along the Tidal Basin is really something to see. Legit. But there are Cherry Blossoms all over the Baltimore metro area. Be it Bel Air, Westminster, Severna Park, or Columbia there are Cherry Blossom a plenty. So hearing that news story we quickly realized THAT in 30 days our neighborhoods will be exploding in early Spring color. Just 30 days if the bloom forecast is correct.

Tomorrow we will see a quick moving system give us a visual mix of snow and rain. The effects will be minimal as the timing is during the heat of the day. The high will be 40°. But by Sunday with some morning rain, then clearing a bit with a high of 64°, the issue tomorrow will be long forgotten.

30 days, and counting. Not that, here in the weather department, we are eager for Winter to end. Nah, none at all.

MB!

