



White Marsh Mall changed it’s policy regarding when unaccompanied minors are allowed inside.

Starting Friday, March 8, a Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program will begin. Any consumers under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old. The program extends to the mall’s parking lot and exterior sidewalks.

“After much evaluation and discussion with our partners at the Baltimore County Police Department and the County Executive, we determined the necessary next step for our security protocol will be to implement a formal curfew program,” said Mary Williams, General Manager of White Marsh Mall. “The PGR program will enhance the shopping experience in ways the entire community will appreciate.”

The Baltimore County Council had unanimously approved a resolution asking White Marsh Mall to adopt a curfew policy back in Nov. 2018. The request was in response to a major brawl involving a large group of teens back in August, when two 19 year olds and seven juveniles were arrested.

However at the time, a Brookfield spokeswoman said the company had no plans to institute a youth curfew at White Marsh.

“People just don’t feel as safe as they did at one time as they did at White Marsh Mall after 5 in the afternoon,” said Cathy Bevins, Baltimore County Council. “We don’t want people to be afraid when they see 10, 15, 20 teens walking abreast where they can’t get through.”

Mall officials said announcements will be made inside the mall starting at 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays so unsupervised minors can have time to finish their shopping or dining before PGR begins.

During PGR hours, public safety officers will be stationed at the mall’s entrances to check IDs of anyone who appears to be younger than 18. Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. One adult can accompany up to four minors and must remain with them the entire time they are at the mall.

People who show they are 18 or older will be offered a wristband as proof. Wearing the wristband is optional, but officials warn that those not wearing them could be asked for identification again.

