BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you missed out last year, now’s your chance! Cal Ripken Jr.’s old home is back on the market.

Former Oriole Adam Jones is selling the Baltimore County estate just 10 months after purchasing it back in May.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reported the 21,890-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion is listed at $3.995 million.

Jones entered free agency after his contract ended last season. He has not yet signed with another team, but odds are he won’t be back here in Baltimore.

