



Five people were taken to Shock Trauma Friday night after a serious crash, Anne Arundel County officials said.

Officials reported a serious crash around 7 p.m. near the 3000 block of Riva Road, near Michael’s Crab House. They initially reported a possible head-on crash with rescue and multiple units responding.

The crash resulted in passengers being trapped and needing extrication. Five patients were transported, including a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, the 18-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, all taken to Shock Trauma.

They were all listed under in priority 2, meaning serious injury but not life-threatening conditions.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook