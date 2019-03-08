Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating an armed robbery at Franklin’s Toys.
According to police, officers responded to 2327 Forest Drive Thursday at 1:55 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
An unknown man entered the business, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.
The employee complied and the suspect fled the store.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to find a suspect.
The store was unoccupied at the time of the robbery, police said, except for employees.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect was a black man in his early 60s with a beard and glasses. He was of average weight and height and was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information should call police.
