



Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating an armed robbery at Franklin’s Toys.

According to police, officers responded to 2327 Forest Drive Thursday at 1:55 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

An unknown man entered the business, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.

The employee complied and the suspect fled the store.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find a suspect.

The store was unoccupied at the time of the robbery, police said, except for employees.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was a black man in his early 60s with a beard and glasses. He was of average weight and height and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should call police.

