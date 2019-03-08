



Gervonta Davis responded Friday to a report of an arrest warrant for a misdemeanor assault that was issued after an alleged altercation at a mall in Northern Virginia last month.

He responded on Instagram, saying, “The arrest warrant was not based on a police complaint, it was based on an unsubstantiated allegation of the other person involved in the alleged incident,”

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Has Warrant For His Arrest In Virginia, Police Say

Fairfax County police said previously multiple attempts have been made to make Davis aware that he has an active warrant but all attempts have been unsuccessful.

He goes on to add, “The police decided not to charge me with any crimes, I signed the warrant and agreed to appear in court at a future time,”

Read the full statement below:

“There have been several news accounts recently about an outstanding arrest warrant issued for me in connection with an incident on February 17 at a mall in Virginia. I would like to clarify the situation. The arrest warrant was not based on a police complaint. It was based on an unsubstantiated allegation of the other person involved in the alleged incident.

The accuser contacted the police at the time of the alleged incident on February 17 while I was still in the mall. I waited for the police to arrive and I fully cooperated with their investigation. After the investigation, the police decided not to charge me with any crimes. The arrest warrant was based on the word of the accuser.

I was not attempting to avoid being served with the warrant. In fact as soon as I was made aware of the warranted I told my attorney to contact the Fairfax Virginia Police Department to address this matter. I immediately went to the police department and fully cooperated with the police. I was never processed by the police or placed into custody. I just signed the warrant and agreed to appear in court at a future time. I’m eager to put this matter behind me and continue my career,”

