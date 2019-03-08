



Attrition has long been a problem in the Baltimore Police Department, which has been beset with multiple scandals.

The Baltimore Sun reports the department is losing officers to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Agencies across the country are struggling to find qualified candidates.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cristie Hopkins says those officers are already certified and don’t need training.

Since 2015, Harford County has hired a dozen Baltimore city officers.

Baltimore County police have hired away 10 in the last two years.

Howard County police recently hired three.

Anne Arundel County police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office have also hired city officers.

Last year, the already understaffed city police recorded a net loss of 36 officers.

Police union officials say less violent crime and comparable pay make lateral moves attractive.

