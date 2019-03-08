



Whistleblower and former Maryland resident Chelsea Manning is in jail Friday night after a judge held her in contempt of court earlier Friday.

Manning had refused to answer questions in front of a grand jury about her 2010 public disclosure of military secrets- saying she revealed everything she knows during her 2013 court-martial.

The judge said she will remain jailed until she testifies or until the grand jury concludes its work.

