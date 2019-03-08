  • WJZ 13On Air

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are hoping the public can help them find clues in a Catonsville murder from October 2018.

That’s when Idrissa Derme was shot to death while making a food delivery for Pat’s Pizza & Pasta in the 900 block of Vanderwood Road around 8 p.m. on October 15.

Derme, who was 46 at the time, was shot at least once in the upper body.

Idrissa Derme

Then the suspect or suspects stole his Honda Accord.

A passerby found Derme lying unconscious in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later discovered Derme’s car was missing.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in find the car — a 4-door Honda Accord with Maryland tags: 1DG7315.

The vehicle identification number (VIN) is 1HGCP26858A088892.

The accord has a sunroof and prior to being stolen had minor damage to its hubcaps and front bumper.

If anyone has information about this murder, please call 9-1-1. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of a suspect in this case.

 

