



An Elkton woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car from behind while walking along an Maryland roadway Friday morning.

The 31-year-old woman was walking in the narrow shoulder eastbound on Fletchwood Road in Elkton around 7 a.m., when she was struck from behind. She was walking to work.

The vehicle involved was a black Toyota pick-up truck or SUV.

Maryland State Police troopers located a mirror as evidence on the scene.

She was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of non- life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or was in the area around the time of the collision who may have saw a vehicle matching the description is asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, in reference to case #19-MSP-009913.

