



In honor of National Women’s History Month, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center is celebrating Harriet Tubman day with a free family event.

“What you’re seeing now is our Great Wall of Tubman, it has every image of Tubman here,” said Angela Crenshaw, ranger and assistant manager.

Located in Dorchester County, where Tubman was born, the visitor center is inviting the community to honor the underground railroad conductor on March 10.

“People think she was larger than life, really tall, really strong, really amazing, but she was just a five foot tall African American woman born into slavery, who did amazing things, and that’s what I want people to see and learn and feel when they come here,” Crenshaw said.

The celebration will be full of activities based on freedom and emancipation with interactive displays and programs explaining Tubman’s life and work.

“She self-emancipated, once she got to freedom she said it was wonderful and great, but my family and friends are down in Maryland, my mother, my father, my sisters and brothers, so that’s why she came back multiple times risking her own life and liberty,”

This event also celebrates the park’s second anniversary and Tubman’s powerful impact leading hundreds of slaves to freedom.

“Very impressed with the magnitude of it, very impressed with all the displays, all the sculptures, I love the interaction with all the displays and just the history alone I learned a lot,” said Ann Shockley, visitor.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook