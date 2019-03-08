



One of the teens charged for spraying anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT and racist at Glenelg High School last year was sentenced in court Friday.

Joshua Shaffer will serve 18 consecutive weekends incarcerated starting Friday.

Shaffer will then be on probation for three years and will have to go to alcohol screening and serve 250 hours of community service.

The spray paint was found at the Howard County high school on May 23, 2018.

Shaffer was arrested along with three others in the case.

