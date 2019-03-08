BREAKINGMaryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Adnan Syed's Conviction
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Glenelg High School, Joshua Shaffer, Local TV, Nazi graffiti, Talkers


GLENELG, Md. (WJZ) — One of the teens charged for spraying anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT and racist at Glenelg High School last year was sentenced in court Friday.

Joshua Shaffer will serve 18 consecutive weekends incarcerated starting Friday.

Joshua Shaffer, 19,

Shaffer will then be on probation for three years and will have to go to alcohol screening and serve 250 hours of community service.

The spray paint was found at the Howard County high school on May 23, 2018.

4 Teens Accused Of Hate Crime At Md. High School Indicted

Shaffer was arrested along with three others in the case.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s