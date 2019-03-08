



Adnan Syed , the subject of a popular podcast Serial, will not be getting a new trial.

On Friday afternoon, the Maryland Court of Appeals reinstated Syed’s conviction.

Justin Brown, Syed’s attorney, tweeted after the opinion was released,” We will not give up.”

Syed was convicted in February 2000 of killing his high school ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Lee, who was 17 at the time, disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999.

Her body was found several weeks later in Leakin Park. An autopsy report stated Lee had died from manual strangulation.

At the time Syed and Lee were students at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Syed was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years.

In 2014, the podcast Serial brought more light to Syed’s case. This American Life producer and former Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Koenig narrated the story over multiple episodes.

The podcast raised questions around Syed’s conviction that was mostly based on cell phone tower data at the time that could have been a Brady violation. They also discussed how a key witness, Asia McClain, never testified at trial. Syed also claimed an ineffective assistance of counsel in his original trial.

In July 2016, Judge Martin P. Welch vacated Syed’s conviction and ordered a new trial.

The Maryland Special Court of Appeals then upheld Welch’s ruling last March.

The new trial would have allowed for McClain’s testimony to be heard in a court of law. According to McClain, she saw Syed the day prosecutors says he murdered Lee. McClain’s timeline would corroborate Syed’s claim he was at a library nearby.

After the decision Friday, McClain tweeted, “No words.”

HBO was set to release a documentary on Syed’s case called The Case Against Adnan Syed.

Read the court opinion here:

