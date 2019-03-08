



The night before she was killed, Jacquelyn Smith celebrated with a night out at West Baltimore’s American Legion.

Cheryl Crawford checks people in at the door and said she remembers Jacquelyn, her husband Keith and his daughter Valeria coming in with cake and balloons for Valeria’s birthday. They had to sign in because they were not members.

She said she remembers they went to a table in the back and left at 1:30 am December 1st when she closed down the building.

Shortly after that Jacquelyn was murdered–stabbed multiple times.

Police say Keith and Valeria made up a story that panhandlers in East Baltimore killed her–and later cried in front of cameras.

Crawford said she never noticed anything wrong. “I never noticed any arguments. Everybody was dancing and conversating. There wasn’t anything different,” she said.

She says it’s “disgraceful” if Keith Smith made up the panhandler story. “Jacquelyn’s family deserves closure. They need to know what happened.”

Both Valeria and Keith Smith are charged in the murder and are awaiting extradition back to Maryland on March 20th.

The Baltimore Sun reports that charging documents show Jacquelyn wanted a divorce and that police tracked his phone and even wiretapped both Keith and Valeria Smith after the killing.

The Sun reports Keith Smith gave inconsistent accounts of the murder and a review of more than 20 surveillance cameras in East Baltimore–where he claimed Jacqueline was stabbed–never captured their vehicle.

