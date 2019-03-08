



Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ian Rapoport first reported the deal Friday afternoon.

The #Rams have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with Pro Bowl S Eric Weddle worth up to $12.5M, source said. $10.5M base. He considered retirement, but quickly landed… back on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

The Rams confirmed the deal with a “Fear the Beard” tweet.

Fear the beard. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 8, 2019

The Ravens cut Weddle on March 5.

Fans from other NFL teams quickly asked their own teams to pick him up.

After Ravens Release Eric Weddle, Fans Mistakenly Recruit NPR Host Of Same Name On Twitter

Didn’t take Weddle long to get res-signed.

#BREAKING: Per reports, former #Ravens Safety Eric Weddle agrees to deal with #Rams. Weddle wasn’t on the market for long, will now be closer to his San Diego home #NFL @wjz pic.twitter.com/g8mSPIRhVI — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 8, 2019

