BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ian Rapoport first reported the deal Friday afternoon.

The Rams confirmed the deal with a “Fear the Beard” tweet.

The Ravens cut Weddle on March 5.

Fans from other NFL teams quickly asked their own teams to pick him up.

After Ravens Release Eric Weddle, Fans Mistakenly Recruit NPR Host Of Same Name On Twitter

Didn’t take Weddle long to get res-signed.

