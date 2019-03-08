Comments
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire and BWI Airport Fire crews were on location earlier Friday working on a fire in Severn near Donaldson and Quarterfield Road.
All occupants of the single-family home were out safe prior to fire crews’ arrival.
Traffic was impacted for a short period of time by the fire hose on Donaldson Avenue.
