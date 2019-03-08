BREAKINGMaryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Adnan Syed's Conviction
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Severn, Single family home fire


SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire and BWI Airport Fire crews were on location earlier Friday working on a fire in Severn near Donaldson and Quarterfield Road.

All occupants of the single-family home were out safe prior to fire crews’ arrival.

Traffic was impacted for a short period of time by the fire hose on Donaldson Avenue.

