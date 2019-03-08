



Back in November a 9-year-old girl named Riley Morrison wrote to basketball player Stephen Curry.

She wanted to know why he didn’t offer any girl sizes of his signature footwear. Stephen promised to work with Baltimore based Under Armour to change that.

The shoe even has some design qualities from Riley herself.

"Read me some of the stuff you wrote? –@danajacobson "Rock the Currys, Girls Hoops Too, Be Courageous…" -Riley Morrison "What's it like to see it like this?" –@danajacobson "It's a dream come true." -Riley Morrison pic.twitter.com/THRBr8QLZw — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) March 8, 2019

“I thought it was extremely important for her to have some input on my product,” Curry said. “For her to be able to design the sock liner for my shoe and just be able to tell her story even more, I wanted to make sure she was a part of that.”

Riley designed the sock liner to show two girls playing basketball with encouraging words behind it.

