  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Steph Curry, Under Armour


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Back in November a 9-year-old girl named Riley Morrison wrote to basketball player Stephen Curry.

She wanted to know why he didn’t offer any girl sizes of his signature footwear. Stephen promised to work with Baltimore based Under Armour to change that.

The shoe even has some design qualities from Riley herself.

“I thought it was extremely important for her to have some input on my product,” Curry said. “For her to be able to design the sock liner for my shoe and just be able to tell her story even more, I wanted to make sure she was a part of that.”

Riley designed the sock liner to show two girls playing basketball with encouraging words behind it.

Read more at cbsnews.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s