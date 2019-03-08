  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:job growth, us economy


(CNN) — The US economy added only 20,000 jobs in February, a surprisingly low number that bucked the trend of huge jobs gains in recent months.

That was the fewest jobs gained in a month since September 2017.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% as fewer unemployed people were looking for work. The Labor Department suggested that furloughed workers from the government shutdown returning to work also contributed to the the lower unemployment rate.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

