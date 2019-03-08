



T.G.I.F.!

And, yet, another shot of Winter just gives us a glancing blow. And that is how this day should square away. Mama Nat takes another swing, and gets another miss. And now we look forward to a weekend where milder, and warmer, are two words featured. Tomorrows high will be in the upper 40’s. To be honest not too far off of normal. Sunday will be 3° shy of 70°. We will have rain Saturday night and ending Sunday morning. But, again, “milder and warmer” are the headlines.

The “Seven Day Forecast” now goes to the 14th of the month. To almost mid-month with not gut punch of Winter. Great news to stroll into a Winter weekend with. Albeit late Winter.

Remember to set your clocks an hour ahead before you retire Saturday night as we begin Daylight Savings Times at 2 a.m. Sunday. Sunset will be close to 7 p.m. Sunday night!! Now that I think about it the return to longer day’s might bump those words “warmer and milder” off the front weather page. Not sure,…. but might!

MB!

