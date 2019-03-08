



A bit of wet snow which ended around 8 p.m. Friday night has left the area with a moist and calm atmosphere.

Temperatures are very close to the freezing mark so we may see some patchy black ice overnight.

This will only occur on any untreated surfaces.

Drier air will move our way Saturday for a while, which will allow for some sun and milder temperatures. Another batch of rain will develop at night as a warm front and low pressure moves closer to the region.

Rain can be heavy later at night before warmer air and some sun return by Sunday afternoon.

We may reach the low or even mid-sixties during the afternoon.

A nice, drier start to next week is in the cards as well. Try to enjoy the weekend!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook