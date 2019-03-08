



If you have plans to go to White Marsh Mall Friday night and you’re a teenager, you’ll need to be accompanied by an adult.

The new mall curfew for teens begins Friday night at 5 p.m.

Starting Friday, March 8, a Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program will begin. Any consumers under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old. The program extends to the mall’s parking lot and exterior sidewalks.

All unsupervised visitors under the age of 17 or without proof of age, are now required to have transportation from the property before 5 p.m. This policy will be in effect 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

“After much evaluation and discussion with our partners at the Baltimore County Police Department and the County Executive, we determined the necessary next step for our security protocol will be to implement a formal curfew program,” said Mary Williams, General Manager of White Marsh Mall. “The PGR program will enhance the shopping experience in ways the entire community will appreciate.”

Mall officials said announcements will be made inside the mall starting at 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays so unsupervised minors can have time to finish their shopping or dining before PGR begins.

During PGR hours, public safety officers will be stationed at the mall’s entrances to check IDs of anyone who appears to be younger than 18. Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. One adult can accompany up to four minors and must remain with them the entire time they are at the mall.

