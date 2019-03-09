BREAKINGMaryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Adnan Syed's Conviction
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Department is working to put out a two-alarm bar fire at Pratt and Broadway Streets.

Officials said that nobody was inside the bar at the time of arrival.

Firefighters are performing exterior operations as they continue to put the fire out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

