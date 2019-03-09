



BCFD on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at Pratt and Broadway Sts for a bar fire. No one inside at the time. FFs are performing exterior operations as the continue to put the fire out. No injuries reported. @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 pic.twitter.com/FsJJ5O9Q8z — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 9, 2019

Baltimore City Fire Department is working to put out a two-alarm bar fire at Pratt and Broadway Streets.

Officials said that nobody was inside the bar at the time of arrival.

Firefighters are performing exterior operations as they continue to put the fire out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

