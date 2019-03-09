



Baltimore City Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing mother and child.

According to police, 31-year-old Latrice Hunter and her 1-year-old son, Angelo, were last seen March 8, at around 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lake Avenue.

Latrice Hunter was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue sweatpants and a gray knit hat.

She is driving a 2005, gold, Acura MDX.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

