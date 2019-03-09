BREAKINGMaryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Adnan Syed's Conviction
PRINCE GEORGE’S CO – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and three others injured.

Troopers were called to four-vehicle crash around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on northbound I-95 south of MD 212.

Once on scene, troopers discovered a Honda Civic driven by an unidentified woman  was traveling south in the northbound lane when it collided with a Mitsubishi Gallant.

The Honda then collided with a BMW 325. The impacted caused the driver to partially eject from the vehicle through the windshield. Both vehicles then collided with a Lexus RX350.

Officials say the Honda continued traveling onto the right shoulder before it caught on fire.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Medical attention was provided to the other crash victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

