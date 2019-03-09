



Governor Larry Hogan is trying to compromise when it comes to raising the minimum wage in Maryland.

In a letter to the Senate, President and House Speaker, Governor Hogan pitched raising the minimum wage by $2, to $12.10 by 2022.

Governor Hogan said a dramatic increase in minimum wage could be detrimental to Maryland’s economic future.

Currently, the Maryland General Assembly is considering a bill to gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Maryland House Passes $15 Minimum Wage; Bill Heads To Senate

Right now, the minimum wage is set at $10.10.

