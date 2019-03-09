Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in southwest Baltimore.
At around 8:25 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Linnard Street for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
