BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in southwest Baltimore.

At around 8:25 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Linnard Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

