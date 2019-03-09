



Saturday is National Crab Meat Day, and the Maryland Office of Tourism is offering a new tool for seafood lovers.

The Office of Tourism launched an online Crab and Oyster Trail to help those looking find restaurants, markets and state-wide events.

“The state of Maryland, we’re known as a seafood destination,” Matthew Scales, of the Maryland Office of Tourism, said. “People coming here are going to come here for the crabs, and it’s a huge economic boost for our state.”

At the Costs Inn, chefs say that Maryland does seafood like nobody else.

“We steam, it’s live-steamed,” Pete Triantafilos, of the Costs Inn, said. “We steam with seasoning and it’s just that Baltimore tradition that is not done anywhere else.”

Although crab season is from April to November, you can crack year-round at the Deck Crab House in Edgewood.

“When I bought this place, we weigh all of our crabs,” Brenda Galbraith, of the Deck Crab House, said. “So that means that you’re going to get your dollars worth for the crab that you buy.”

The Deck Crab House is one of the dozens of family-owned businesses that people can discover on the new virtual trail.

The Maryland Crab and Oyster Trial are broken down by five regions, which can be found here.

