BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are investigating a fire on Poppleton Street that left one man injured Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters arrived at the 100 block of Poppleton Street where they saw a three-story fire.

One man was injured when he jumped from the building to escape the flames.

No one else was hurt, according to officials.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

