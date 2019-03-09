



Baltimore Police are seeking the help of the public in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Gwendolyn Rooks, 83, was last seen on March 9, around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Woodside Road.

At the time she was last seen, Rooks was wearing a burgundy jacket, gray T-shirt and black pants.

She was driving a 2009 blue Chrysler mini-van.

Anyone with information on Rooks’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

