BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are seeking the help of the public in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Gwendolyn Rooks, 83, was last seen on March 9, around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Woodside Road.

At the time she was last seen, Rooks was wearing a burgundy jacket, gray T-shirt and black pants.

She was driving a 2009 blue Chrysler mini-van.

Anyone with information on Rooks’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

