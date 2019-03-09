



After a little bit of sun early today, the clouds have returned and rain is on the way.

We will stay above freezing in all areas except a few spots in far western Maryland where some freezing rain may occur for a few hours overnight.

Rain can total as much as one inch in some areas before ending in the morning.

Warmer conditions are on tap by the afternoon, and we might reach the mid-60’s!

Breezy and slightly cooler air will move our way on Monday.

Most of next week will feature dry and rather pleasant conditions for a change.

Enjoy the weekend! Bob Turk — and remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before you sleep!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook