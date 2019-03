Break out those rain boots if you are heading out tonight. Expect dry conditions for most of Saturday until 8 p.m. Once rain moves in the area it is possible to see a rain accumulation of up to three quarters of an inch. The high for the day is 45 degrees with a low of 37 degrees.

Tonight expect steady rain with winds around 6 to 10 mph.

Rain will start to move out of the area Sunday morning. Expect patchy fog before 1 p.m. with highs around 65 degrees.