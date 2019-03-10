



Source confirms: #DBacks close to signing free-agent outfielder Adam Jones. Deal is in place, pending physical, per my man @DTrainMLB. Marte likely would assume more of a super-utility role with Jones on club, playing infield, playing all over. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 10, 2019

Former Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones is closing in on a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, an MLB Network source said Sunday.

Ken Rosenthal reports that a deal in place pending a physical.

The Orioles acquired Jones in a five-player trade with the Mariners in 2008 in exchange for left-handed ace Erik Bedard.

Jones spent 11 seasons in Baltimore since coming over from Seattle.

In his Orioles career, Jones batted .279 with 263 home runs and 866 RBI’s.

Jones was also a crucial part of the team’s success in 2014 when it won the AL East Pennant for the first time in 45 years.

Jones would be headed to a Diamondbacks team that started hot but finished 82-80 on the year.

